10 fun day trips from Toronto you can do on public transit

Day trips from Toronto range from charming small-town excursions to serene conservation areas, and not every destination requires a set of wheels either. Plenty of incredible adventures are well within reach for those willing to hop on GO transit or an alternative mode of transport.

Here are some fun day trips from Toronto that you can do on public transit.

Explore the beauty of Elora

Parkbus lets you explore Elora with a trip departing from a downtown pickup spot in the morning and returning in the evening. You'll be met with unreal views of a rushing gorge the second you step off the bus. From there, tubing or hiking or even a paddle down a picturesque river will make for a fun-filled day.

Rejuvenate your senses at the Royal Botanical Gardens

If a picnic in a lush garden sounds appealing, make the hour and a half journey to the RBG. Take a GO bus from Union Station and transfer at Appleby to a bus that will drop you at the entrance. After lunch, explore the many blooms within the largest botanical garden around.

Discover the charms of Port Credit

The ever-scenic Port Credit has a harbour with a lighthouse, stunning views of the Credit River, as well as numerous shops and boutiques. And the best part is it'll take you just about half an hour to get there on the LW GO Train. Head 20 minutes further west to hit up Rattray Marsh.

Spend the day in Guelph

A GO train or VIA Rail are the fastest options when it comes to getting to Guelph without a car. Travel time won't exceed an hour and a half, so expect plenty of time to spend in the university town full of cafes and restaurants. A hike through the 410-acre Arboretum is also a must.

Have an adventure on the Oxtongue River

All of Algonquin Park can't be explored in one day. You can, however, check out the river rapids and waterfalls at Oxtongue Lake and be home the same day. You're looking at more than a three-hour journey each way with Parkbus, but five hours will be reserved for paddling or hiking.

Hit the beach at Cobourg

Just over an hour train ride from Toronto, Cobourg is home to one of the best beaches along Lake Ontario. Take a swim and sunbathe on the soft sand before grabbing some dinner in town. The beach will only be open on weekdays this summer, so keep that in mind when booking a ticket.

Escape from it all at the Eramosa Karst Conservation Area

Eramosa Karst is just one of the many natural gems situated around Hamilton offering caves and trails to explore. The two-hour journey entails a ride on a GO bus from Renforth Drive at Convair Drive in Toronto to Hamilton station. Then take a local bus from there.

Get familiar with Kitchener-Waterloo

GO and VIA Rail trains run twice daily from Toronto to Kitchener-Waterloo, or you can opt for a GO bus. The two cities offer all the excitement of a regular metropolis without sacrificing any small-town charm.

See the rapids at Niagara's White Water Walk

This boardwalk trail, which gives access to the rapids of the Niagara River, trumps the tourist traps near the Falls any day. Take the Aldershot GO bus and transfer in Burlington to continue on to Niagara Falls. It's just a five-minute walk from the Niagara terminal.

Get unreal Insta Pics at Spencer Gorge Conservation Area

Home to Dundas Peak, Tews Falls and Webster's Falls, the Spencer Gorge area is an adventurer's dream. Although commuting will take a little bit of planning – and an Uber at the tail end – it can be done. Parkbus will also soon be picking up service making it even easier.