Travel
Filipe Dimas
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Vietnam airlines toronto

Vietman Airlines just approved for flights out of Toronto for the first time ever

Travel
Filipe Dimas
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

While it may not be totally safe to travel quite just yet, there's at least one new option available for those looking to do so.

Vietnam Airlines announced this week that they have received a permit to operate flights to Canada. The first such flight will take place June 30th out of Toronto's Pearson Airport, bringing Vietnamese citizens home.

While the first flight will only be focused on bringing citizens home, future flights will continue to operate and expect to be posted to the company's international flight schedule.

With some major travel restrictions being lifted for fully vaccinated residents of Canada, it could be relatively soon when exploring the world once again becomes an exciting possibility. 

Like many other countries, Canada is planning to use a vaccine passport to show proof of vaccination and to avoid lengthy, expensive stays in quarantine hotels.

After a year that many people spent unable to leave their homes, the idea of flying overseas seems like a dream come true.

Lead photo by

Vietnam Airlines

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

A boutique motel is opening just outside of Toronto and it's the perfect weekend getaway

Vietman Airlines just approved for flights out of Toronto for the first time ever

Niagara Falls to be illuminated in orange in honour of residential school victims

Toronto tattoo studio is now offering a luxury camping experience

Canada is lifting some major travel restrictions for fully-vaccinated residents

The first version of Canada's vaccine passport expected to launch next month

Toronto woman fined $6,250 when she tried to get back into Canada at Niagara Falls

The majestic Scandinavian spa near Toronto is now open for the summer