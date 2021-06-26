Vietman Airlines just approved for flights out of Toronto for the first time ever

While it may not be totally safe to travel quite just yet, there's at least one new option available for those looking to do so.

Vietnam Airlines announced this week that they have received a permit to operate flights to Canada. The first such flight will take place June 30th out of Toronto's Pearson Airport, bringing Vietnamese citizens home.

After months of working with Canadian authorities, Vietnam Airlines has received a permit to operate flights to Canada. The first flight is set to take off on June 30 to bring Vietnamese citizens home from Toronto.#VietnamAirlines #4StarAirline #4Stars4You #Canada #Toronto pic.twitter.com/MZqNrYqJuz — Vietnam Airlines (@VietnamAirlines) June 24, 2021

While the first flight will only be focused on bringing citizens home, future flights will continue to operate and expect to be posted to the company's international flight schedule.

With some major travel restrictions being lifted for fully vaccinated residents of Canada, it could be relatively soon when exploring the world once again becomes an exciting possibility.

Like many other countries, Canada is planning to use a vaccine passport to show proof of vaccination and to avoid lengthy, expensive stays in quarantine hotels.

After a year that many people spent unable to leave their homes, the idea of flying overseas seems like a dream come true.