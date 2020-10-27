Hamilton is cutting down on crowds visiting Dundas Peak and local waterfalls

While fall is usually the perfect time to explore beautiful outdoor areas like Dundas Peak in Hamilton, things are, unsurprisingly, a little different this year.

Thanks to the spread of COVID-19, the Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) is being forced to crack down on the large crowds visiting Dundas Peak and other local waterfalls like Tew Falls and Webster Falls.

Part of this includes instituting online reservable parking in two-hour time slots "due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the overwhelming popularity of Dundas Peak & Tew Falls and Webster Falls."

PS: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the overwhelming popularity of Dundas Peak & Tew Falls and Webster Falls, @Hamilton_CA has instituted online reservable parking in 2-hour time slots from Sept. 19-Nov. 15, 2020. https://t.co/WNaN0BNeHv — Conservation Ontario (@conont) October 26, 2020

"This change to a mandatory reservation will manage visitor numbers and will assist with physical distancing and provide a safe and enjoyable visit," the HCA wrote on their website.

"It will also allow visitors to travel with the peace of mind, knowing that their parking space is held for them."

From Sept. 19 until Nov. 15, all visitors, including HCA passholders, will have no choice but to make a reservation before arriving.

While no same-day reservations will be accepted, you can book your time up to a week before your visit and until 8 p.m. the day prior to your visit. Reservations can be made starting at 9 a.m., 12 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Besides all of this, arrivals will also be staggered in 15-minute intervals and the HCA is reminding everyone who visits these sites to maintain a six-foot distance from anyone outside their household.

Let's just say everything in 2020 requires a little extra planning.