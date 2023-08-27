A massive tech festival is coming to Toronto next month

The Elevate Festival 2023 is officially returning to Toronto for another jam-packed weekend full of panels, networking lounges, exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities, and can't-miss after-parties.

Considered Canada's largest homegrown tech and innovation festival, the three-day event unites world-class innovators, industry leaders, and trailblazers with startups, students, and business owners.

This year's speakers include acclaimed journalist Lisa LaFlamme, founder and president of Knix Joanna Griffiths, artist and activist Madame Gandhi, astronaut and Elevate co-chair Chris Hadfield, Chief Diversity Officer at Meta Maxine Williams, and co-founder and CEO of Mejuri Noura Sakkijha.

The festival has hosted an impressive lineup of high-profile speakers in the past, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, former VP Al Gore, business icon Martha Stewart, conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, and Grammy-nominated singer Akon.

General admission passes for the festival currently start at $350 (excluding tax) and include entry to the Tech Talent Zone, book signing with main stage speakers, and access to the festival's official after-party.

Youth passes for those under 25 are currently available for $175 excluding tax, while the most expensive package is currently priced at a mind-boggling $1,500.

If you're planning on attending the tech festival, you might want to grab your tickets sooner than later, because prices are set to rise after the last chance ticket sale ends on Aug. 31.

Programming will be taking place at multiple venues throughout the city, with daytime scheduling slated to take place at Meridian Hall and the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts.

Evening events — including the festival's Elevate Goes Late after-party — will be taking place at the Design Exchange on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The nightly fan-favourite parties feature live music, themed drinks, street eats, and even a few surprises.

Elevate Festival 2023 will be taking place from Sept. 26 to 28.