Toronto just got an entire week dedicated to video games

If spending a day playing video games sounds like your thing, then this week-long video game event is ideal for you.

Toronto Games Week just launched a city-wide celebration of playable arts and culture.

Now on through June 7, a series of video game-related events is taking place across the city. Some events are free to attend while others require tickets.

Curated by dozens of organizations, creators, curators, and enthusiasts, the event beckons video game lovers to come together over 7 days and share their common interests with each other.

You'll have a chance to attend 14 events across 12 venues over the course of the event. From pop-up arcades to workshops, there's something for everyone at this event.

Toronto Games Week kicked of at See-Scape, a sci-fi themed bar in the Junction, where special guest Ryan Clark (Crypt of the Necrodancer, Phantom Brigade) hosted a talk about market fit and 20 years of making indie games.

For more details on the venue and schedule, visit the official website.