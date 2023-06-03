Tech
Raavya Bhattacharyya
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto games week

Toronto just got an entire week dedicated to video games

Tech
Raavya Bhattacharyya
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

If spending a day playing video games sounds like your thing, then this  week-long video game event is ideal for you.

Toronto Games Week just launched a city-wide celebration of playable arts and culture.

Now on through June 7, a series of video game-related events is taking place across the city. Some events are free to attend while others require tickets.

Curated by dozens of organizations, creators, curators, and enthusiasts, the event beckons video game lovers to come together over 7 days and share their common interests with each other.

You'll have a chance to attend 14 events across 12 venues over the course of the event. From pop-up arcades to workshops, there's something for everyone at this event.

Toronto Games Week kicked of at See-Scape, a sci-fi themed bar in the Junction, where special guest Ryan Clark (Crypt of the Necrodancer, Phantom Brigade) hosted a talk about market fit and 20 years of making indie games.

For more details on the venue and schedule, visit the official website.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

Toronto just got an entire week dedicated to video games

Recently laid off Shopify employees file $130 million class-action lawsuit

Rogers customers in Ontario annoyed by service issue some have never seen before

Rogers lowers price of 5G cell phone plans but there's a catch

Shopify laying off large share of staff and selling major asset

Rogers turns to Elon Musk to improve phone service across Canada

Win a Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum

High school student designs TTC rewards program to convince people to ride