Tech startup behind $13 billion marketplace opens Toronto office and they're hiring

Toronto is getting yet another giant office from a tech company that is sprouting multiple exciting job opportunities worth looking into.

Faire, an online wholesale marketplace valued at nearly $13 billion, has recently announced they opened their newest office in Toronto. The new Fashion District location is the company's second Canadian office, their headquarters located in Kitchener-Waterloo.

The Toronto office serves an army of different teams including marketing, design, data and engineering.

The best part? They're hiring, and have brought in more than 75 employees to date with plans to double that headcount by the end of the year.

Faire sets out to transform wholesale by using a data-driven approach that eliminates unnecessary obstacles for retailers. They help businesses find the right products for their shops and provide powerful sales, marketing and analytics tools that simplify doing business.

Founded in 2017, the company has seen significant growth in Canada with a community of nearly 600,000 customers and has reached close to 20,000 independent brands since their debut.

Their Kitchener office currently holds approximately 185 employees and is continuing to grow that number - they expect to have more than 250 people by the end of 2022.

"From day zero, we benefited from having dual headquarters in San Francisco and Canada," stated Marcelo Cortes, co-founder and CTO of Faire in a press release.

"We prioritized blending our Silicon Valley DNA with the Canadian tech market, resulting in robust and well-rounded teams. We believe one of our superpowers is the presence and connection to the incredible talent market in Canada."

Faire currently has multiple positions open in Toronto, including open roles in their corporate, engineering and people teams, as well as hundreds of positions all around the globe.