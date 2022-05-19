People in Toronto are hating the latest update to the Green P parking app

The Green P app makes paying for parking a lot more convenient in the city…most of the time.

While it's great to not have to go up to a parking meter and let our phones do the work, sometimes technology makes us want to throw our phones out the window.

That's especially the case when we have to navigate through confusing and unwarranted updates.

I need a 12,000 word feature on how the Toronto Parking Authority decided to update/ruin the very simple, fast and effective Green P app (once a pleasure to use) because this new redesigned version is a garbage jambalaya of mistakes. — a natural, zesty enterprise (@Robsonian) May 19, 2022

The Green P app's most recent update is a perfect example of that frustration. The whole interface is different from what it used to be, making it hard for its users to choose correct parking times and understand its new, cluttered design.

Vehicle owners that used to be able to easily input their desired parking time in a designated window are now confronted with a graph that is hard to read, misleading and downright user-unfriendly.

Please get rid of the sliding thing. The app was perfect before. What's that saying? If it ain't broke??? — Wee Pigeon (@weepigeon) May 18, 2022

There are also "quick times" selections that have not been on the app before, guiding a potential user to select a timing and price they didn't sign up for. In general, the new screen is much busier, and much more difficult to navigate than ever before.

I preferred the previous design. These new design is certainly bright and cheery, but less intuitive and less user-friendly. We're just parking for gosh sakes - make it easy. — Mitch Kowalski (@MEKowalski) May 18, 2022

Most importantly, users have not been notified in advance of the update, suddenly forced to make sense of its new design the next time they paid for parking.

It's so bad. Every time I use the new App I worry about making a mistake. The old UX worked! — adamed (@adamed) May 19, 2022

People have not been fans of the Toronto Parking Authority's decision to authorize these changes, to say the very least.