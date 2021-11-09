Tech
hand signal for help

TikTok user escapes harm after using hand signal for help conceived in Toronto

Canada is responsible for some of the world's most important inventions, but one of its most recent creations could be responsible for saving a Kentucky teenager from kidnapping this past week.

The #SignalForHelp, created by the Canadian Women's Foundation last year has been spread across the internet as a wordless sign that can be used to signal violence at home or distress to others.

According to Kentucky police officers, a 16 year old girl who had been missing for two days managed to get the attention of at least one driver on the I-75 interstate as she was trapped in moving car with her alleged captor.

The driver reported the vehicle to police who were able to locate the car, rescue the girl and arrest 61 year-old James Herbert Brick who was then charged with unlawful imprisonment and a related child pornography offence.

The hand gesture which has been popularized by TikTok, Twitter, and various other social media sites is being credited as a big reason for the successful rescue.

Lead photo by

TikTok

