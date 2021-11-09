TikTok user escapes harm after using hand signal for help conceived in Toronto

Canada is responsible for some of the world's most important inventions, but one of its most recent creations could be responsible for saving a Kentucky teenager from kidnapping this past week.

The #SignalForHelp, created by the Canadian Women's Foundation last year has been spread across the internet as a wordless sign that can be used to signal violence at home or distress to others.

#SignalForHelp is a simple one-handed sign a person can use to silently show they need help & want someone to check in with them in a safe way. Launched by @cdnwomenfd in response to #COVID19 it is now being shared by partner organizations around the world https://t.co/SNJ109DgEl pic.twitter.com/NufzIut8qO — Farrah Khan (@farrahsafiakhan) November 8, 2021

According to Kentucky police officers, a 16 year old girl who had been missing for two days managed to get the attention of at least one driver on the I-75 interstate as she was trapped in moving car with her alleged captor.

So, this missing 16-year-old girl from North Carolina was rescued in Kentucky — after making a hand gesture she learned from TikTok to signal for help... pic.twitter.com/Y8fFmEB9VK — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 9, 2021

The driver reported the vehicle to police who were able to locate the car, rescue the girl and arrest 61 year-old James Herbert Brick who was then charged with unlawful imprisonment and a related child pornography offence.

The hand gesture which has been popularized by TikTok, Twitter, and various other social media sites is being credited as a big reason for the successful rescue.