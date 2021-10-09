A viral TikTok trend is destroying public property just outside of Toronto

A viral TikTok trend is causing public property to be destroyed in a city just outside of Toronto.

The mayor of Burlington tweeted on Tuesday, saying that a public washroom in Orchard Park was completely destroyed, which she believes is due to someone participating in the "Hit a Lick" TikTok trend.

The recent destruction of a public washroom in The Orchard, possibly in response to a viral TikTok challenge, is illegal & absolutely unacceptable. Police have been notified. I suggest a new challenge: volunteer, fundraise for charity, contribute - don’t destroy our community. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7HdnGdhpfV — Marianne Meed Ward (@MariannMeedWard) October 5, 2021

"Devious Licks," otherwise known as the "Hit a Lick" challenge on TikTok, involves teenagers who go around ruining or stealing from public property, specifically items from school.

Pictures tweeted out by Mayor Marianne Meed Ward show a sink that was ripped from the wall and shattered to pieces.

On top of that, a toilet was removed from its socket and pipes connected to it were dented in.

Nadia Blackburn, manager of park operations in Burlington, told blogTO that city staff discovered the ruined family washroom on the evening of Oct. 1.

Several people tweeted in response to photos of the destroyed bathroom, and some say this isn't the first time the trend has ruined public property in Burlington:

This is not the first time, and I personally sent Counsellor Sharman and Parks an email of concern as it seems to be happenging repeatedly, and I think temporary preventitive measures may be necessary (bylaw or community police resources?). Was disappointed with the Parks reply — Shortty (@Shortty75) October 5, 2021

Another person tweeted saying they've heard of the challenge happening at school bathrooms in the Orchard Park area:

Schools in that area have also had significant damage. Hand dryers, soap dispensers, urinals, all ripped off walls — Should Be Golfing 🏌🏻‍♂️ (@Peterson09N) October 5, 2021

"We need to hold social media platforms accountable for allowing content that promotes illegal activity and not removing posts/blocking accounts that publish and promote content like this," Meed Ward said on Tuesday.

As of now, any hashtag or video involved with the challenge is unsearchable on TikTok; instead, a message comes up saying that what you're searching for is a violation of the app's guidelines.

Blackburn says it will cost up to $2,000 to repair the park washroom in Burlington. For now, the washroom will only remain open during permitted times, to prevent further damage from happening.