Swedish electric car maker Polestar now has a store in Toronto

Polestar officially opened its first Canadian showroom in the Toronto's upscale Yorkville shopping district on Wednesday.

The Swedish electric car manufacturer announced they would be opening three Canadian locations – Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal – earlier this year.

And while there was speculation that Vancouver would be the first, it turns out it was Toronto that got the honors.

Unlike conventional showrooms, Polestar boasts carefully designed, unique retail environments. According to their press release, "they're designed to inform and educate visitors in a relaxed way."

"Polestar Spaces give customers the ability to test drive our cars and learn about the brand, while still avoiding the headaches of a traditional automotive showroom," said Hugues Bissonnette, Country Manager of Polestar Canada, in a statement. "With the arrival of the Polestar 2, the opening of the new Polestar Spaces, and authorized service points across the country, we are now well-structured to support the Canadian market."

The company has also already opened two authorized Polestar service points, one which is located in Waterloo, Ontario, to service the Greater Toronto area.

On display at the 55 Avenue Road location are the 619 horsepower Polestar 1 electric performance hybrid GT, and the fully electric Polestar 2. The Polestar 2 is the world’s first car to feature an "infotainment" system with Google apps and services built-in.

The Polestar 1 starts at $197,000 and the Polestar 2 starts at $69,900.

Polestar is set to open its other two Canadian locations in early 2021.