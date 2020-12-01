10 holiday gift ideas for the tech obsessed in Toronto

Gift ideas in 2020 for the tech-obsessed person in your life will come in clutch this year, considering technology is the only form of entertainment we have right now. Shop local and help your loved one streamline daily tasks, or add some spice to their mundane WFH routine.

Oblio Sanitize Charge Station from the AGO

The Art Gallery of Ontario's 2020 holiday gift guide includes a sleek phone charging station ($130). Aside from it being totally wireless, the station also has a built-in UV light sanitizer that eliminates nearly all of the germy stuff. Just stick your cell inside for 20 minutes.

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller from EB Games

If you or your giftee were lucky enough to snag a PS5, chances are they'll need a sweet controller to go with it. EB Games is selling their 5 DualSense wireless controller for $89.99, which comes with a built-in mic and headset jack, a Create button, and an integrated speaker.

Hidratespark wattle bottle from Well.ca

Hydration, enough said. Smart water bottles are all the range these day. This HidrateSpark 3 ($79.99) from Ontario-based e-commerce retailer Well.ca motivates users to hydrate by glowing, and tracks H20 consumption with a rechargeable battery that lasts months.

Native Union AirPod case at Good Neighbour

For the person who can't live without their AirPods, this pretty Airpod Curve case ($35) made from 100% silicone ensures those ear buds stay scratch- and damage-free.

iFi ZEN Blue from Bay Bloor Radio

Toronto's quintessential audio shop is stocking this Bluetooth speaker for $199.95. It's designed to work with any codec you can think of, from Spotify on smartphones to Apple Music on your Mac, with an LED light that changes depending on the device. Shipping is free.

Macbook sleeve from Thirty Six Knots

We may not be going anywhere these days, but that doesn't mean our most prized (and expensive) posessions shouldn't be taken care of. A stylish MacBook sleeve ($56) made with merino wool felt and leather from the rugstore Thirty Six Knots keeps laptops safe from accidents.

DJI Min 2 drone from Vistek

It's free shipping from Vistek when you order this ultralight and foldable drone ($569.99) with 31 minutes of max flight time. It's small but this thing has Level 5 Wind Resistance and shoots in 4K video, with 10km video transmission in 720p.

Lexon LED Clip from Bergo Designs

The days are getting darker, so this handy LED clip-on light from Bergo ($30) is a convenient way to stay vigilant and visible, especially if they like to jog or cycle around the city at night. Points for being rain resistant, with a 12-hour battery life.

Ring Light from Henry’s

Maybe they're a budding make up tutorialist on Instagram, or just want to take some flawless selfies. Whatever the case, this $107.99 Godox LR180 LED Ring Light from Henry's will ensure some fire content. It even comes with its own smartphone holder.

Escooter from TekTrendy

We've seen escooters proliferate across Toronto over the past few months, and for good reason. These things whizz you from point A to B in a jiffy. This Toronto company is selling the Segway Ninebot Max for $899, offering 65 km range on a single charge.