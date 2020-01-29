Toronto YouTube star Jaystation admits to lying about girlfriend's death to get more subscribers

Tech
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
jaystation girlfriend

Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Toronto-based YouTuber JayStation is no stranger to controversies and getting people upset within the YouTube community, but his latest stunt has taken things to a whole new level.

It all started when the YouTube personality posted several videos days ago claiming his girlfriend, Alexia Marano, had been killed by a drunk driver.

He followed the initial announcement with several other videos where he publicly mourned her and tried to communicate with her via ouija board. 

But according to a new video posted to his channel Monday, the whole thing was a stunt to help them gain more subscribers for their shared YouTube channel, Dream Team.

"Basically guys, what I need to tell you is that Alexia is gone," he says in the video announcing their breakup and admitting he lied about her death."Alexia was never dead at all."

Throughout the 25-minute video, JayStation goes on to explain that it was his idea to fake her death in order to help her become more successful, though he says she agreed to the plan from the get-go. 

"We created the Dream Team channel together and I was really trying to help her reach success in her life as well," he said, adding that the couple made $50,000 from their first 13 videos together. 

JayStation repeatedly refers to the stunt as a "skit" and a "prank" in the video before going on to explain that Marano has since left him without any explanation. 

"What bothers me is that my girlfriend is gone now," he says through tears. 

JayStation also claims that he's now in trouble with the law and that there’s a warrant out for his arrest for assault with a weapon, though according to Newsweek, Toronto Police have confirmed that there is currently no warrant out for his arrest. 

Ottawa Police have also said the same. 

All the videos about Marano's "death" have since been deleted from the platform, and she recently reached out to the public to tell her side of the story. 

"I felt sick to my stomach from the minute he posted it," she says in the video uploaded yesterday. "I did not want to play with anybody's emotions. I don't think it's a cool 'stunt' to do."

He then responded with another video attempting to portray Marano as the villain of the situation and blaming her for all of it.

JayStation has over 5 million subscribers on YouTube, but many are saying the platform should remove his channel entirely following his irresponsible actions. 

