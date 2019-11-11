Tech
Olivia Levesque
Posted 4 hours ago
bell internet outage

Toronto has had enough with Bell internet and wireless after latest outage

Toronto has had enough with Bell services after a huge outage over the weekend affected Bell customers across Ontario.

The outage on Saturday morning affected cellular service, including Bell Mobility and other providers like Telus, Koodoo, and Virgin which all use the Bell infrastructure. Bell Internet and Bell Fibe TV were also affected.

While it is not clear how many Bell customers were affected by the outage, many people took to social media to share their outrage with the service provider. 

A lot of the complaints stemmed from a lack of communication on the Bell's part about the outage.

Two hours after Bell confirmed the outage on Twitter, the service provider posted that the issue had been fixed and the cause of the outage was being investigated.

But users of the service were not convinced. 

Even after the service provider said that the issue was resolved on Twitter, many people were still without service throughout the GTA.

Customer reports from Mississauga, Whitby, Oshawa, Scarbrough and some neighbourhoods in Toronto proper contested that service was restored at all.

It looks like this outage may have been the final straw for some Bell customers. Many people responded to the service provider seeking compensation in order to keep their business.

Bell has yet to release anymore information about what caused the outage.

