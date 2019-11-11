Toronto has had enough with Bell internet and wireless after latest outage

Toronto has had enough with Bell services after a huge outage over the weekend affected Bell customers across Ontario.

The outage on Saturday morning affected cellular service, including Bell Mobility and other providers like Telus, Koodoo, and Virgin which all use the Bell infrastructure. Bell Internet and Bell Fibe TV were also affected.

Some @Bell wireless, Internet and TV customers in the GTA may be experiencing service disruptions. We are working as quickly as possible to restore full services. — Media Relations (@Bell_News) November 9, 2019

While it is not clear how many Bell customers were affected by the outage, many people took to social media to share their outrage with the service provider.

A lot of the complaints stemmed from a lack of communication on the Bell's part about the outage.

Hey assholes. How about you let people know that when they log in to your website or call customer service. Instead you make me jump through all these hoops to reconnect and then wait on hold for an hour and a half. All it would take is a simple automated message. — Sampson (@sampson028) November 9, 2019

Two hours after Bell confirmed the outage on Twitter, the service provider posted that the issue had been fixed and the cause of the outage was being investigated.

Most @Bell wireless, TV and Internet services have been restored in the GTA. Our team continues to investigate the cause of service disruptions earlier this morning. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Media Relations (@Bell_News) November 9, 2019

But users of the service were not convinced.

Bell's technical support team confirmed that this tweet is completely inaccurate. They have said most areas will not be restored for several hours @Bell_News — кαвιтн м (@_kabithM) November 9, 2019

Even after the service provider said that the issue was resolved on Twitter, many people were still without service throughout the GTA.

Most customers must not include us in Whitby. Still out here. Good thing @Bell owns the news networks as well or this might hurt their reputation. 😂 — Rob Bennett (@RobBenn12883234) November 10, 2019

Customer reports from Mississauga, Whitby, Oshawa, Scarbrough and some neighbourhoods in Toronto proper contested that service was restored at all.

This is incorrect! Mississauga is still out! It's now over 24 hours. — Melle Femme (@MelFernando2) November 10, 2019

It looks like this outage may have been the final straw for some Bell customers. Many people responded to the service provider seeking compensation in order to keep their business.

This is about 3 hours too late, no one can get through to support. No reall answers or acceptance until 3 hours after disruption. I hope there will be some compensation to ensure we stay with you. No apps tv or internet for half a day with 0 communication not good — scott a (@sadelfando) November 9, 2019

Bell has yet to release anymore information about what caused the outage.