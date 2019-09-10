Apple TV Plus is coming to Canada. As if we don't already have enough streaming platforms to choose from, Apple just announced they'll be launching the service in Toronto and the rest of Canada this fall.

Their announcement comes shortly after Disney Plus announced they'd be launching in Canada.

But Apple TV Plus may have a leg up, because they're launching on November 1 compared to Disney's November 12.

Apple TV Plus will also be $3 cheaper than Disney's new platform, costing subscribers just $5.99 per month instead of $8.99.

The platform will feature original TV shows, movies and documentaries including a post-apocalyptic thriller starring Jason Momoa and a drama called The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell.

Die-hard Apple customers are known for purchasing anything with the company's name on it, so who knows? Maybe the new platform will actually give Netflix a run for their money.