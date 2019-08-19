Disney's streaming service is coming to Toronto

Move over Netflix, because Disney Plus is officially launching in Toronto and all across Canada this November.

The streaming service previously announced that it would launch in the U.S. on November 12, and now they've added Canada and the Netherlands to the list of countries that'll have access to the service on that date.

Just announced: #DisneyPlus is coming to Canada. Start Streaming November 12th. pic.twitter.com/VelPQRY5PU — Walt Disney Studios Canada (@DisneyStudiosCA) August 19, 2019

We already know Disney Plus will have exclusive access to Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar movies, and they're expected to release a lineup of original content for the platform as well.

Disney Plus is also the only platform where viewers will be able to stream the in-demand lineup of new live action and animated movies from Disney and Pixar.

This includes Toy Story 4, Frozen II and The Lion King live-action movie.

A subscription to the service will cost Canadians $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year ⁠— which is cheaper than Netflix's $9.99 a month for a basic plan.

Disney recently ended its licensing relationship with Netflix and proceeded to pull some of its content from the streaming service.

Disney says the new service will be available on almost all major mobile and connected TV devices.