Toronto startup is like an Uber for tech installation and repairs

If you've ever stood in line at the Genius Bar in an Apple Store and waited for an hour just to be told you have to basically buy a new phone, you know the pain of trying to get a device "fixed."

Luckily, one group of friends has decided to finally end that misery by bringing tech repair and installation to wherever you are as part of an Uber-like business model.

Auxe is a new service set up in 2018 by Josh, Mike, Raf, and Pete. They come to you to fix your devices and install stuff you can't do (or don't want to do) yourself.

Here's how it works:

Book the appointment on Auxe's website by choosing a time and a location.

They'll meet you basically anywhere, including at your place, within the hour. One of the technicians shows up, fixes your device (no need to buy parts, ship the device somewhere, wait in line, etc).

You pay, and carry on with your life.

Auxe's prices are listed on their website up front, so you don't have to pay the ridiculous service and technician fees that most branded tech repair companies sneak in.

Right now, Auxe does screen and battery fixes for iPhones, TV mounting, and smart speaker setups.

If you need something else fixed that isn't listed, just contact them through the site and they'll see if they can help.