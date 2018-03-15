635K people watched Drake play Fortnite on Twitch last night

Toronto's very own Drake – rapper, business mogul, veritable Midas of pop culture – is now responsible for eviscerating a world record on the live streaming network Twitch.

All he had to do was play a video game with his friends for roughly 45 minutes.

Stars: they're just like us!

Drizzy set Twitter on fire around 1 a.m. on Thursday by casually announcing that was playing Fortnite with professional gamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins.

Rapper Travis Scott and NFL star JuJu Smith-Schuster made up the rest of his four man team in the popular battle royale-style survival game, which is set in a zombie apocalypse after 98 per cent of the world's population disappears.

To say that fans were stoked is an understatement, as proven by how many people actually logged on to watch the gameplay.

Drake just revived Travis Scott and he said God's Plan 2018 is wild pic.twitter.com/i4CdsQx4Aw — ryan² (@ryrybun) March 15, 2018

Blevins, a star in his own right, usually gets around 70,000 live viewers per stream, according to The Verge.

Last night's game with Drake saw more than 635,000 people watching his channel at the same time – nearly a quarter million more than the previous record of 388,000 set by Dr DisRespect in February.

Those might not have be huge numbers in the context of @champagnepapi, who played Fortnite from his studio while taking a break from a 20-hour-long record session, but as Dr Disrespect himself said of the event: "This is fantastic for gaming and streaming for everyone."

Watching Drake run around as a bush is the greatest thing that's happened so far in 2018 pic.twitter.com/43qe8fbhYd — luisa (@luisagibsonxo) March 15, 2018

You can watch a replay of the stream featuring Drake, Scott and Smith-Schuster right here.

In it, we learn that the Canadian rapper has been playing Fornite for a few months as "TheBoyDuddus" with an avatar that actually kind of looks like him.

Additional highlights include Drake running around disguised as a bush, Drake reviving Travis Scott's character while saying "God's Plan," and the countless funny graphics and jokes that are still flooding Twitter as of late Thursday morning.