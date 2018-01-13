The top 10 computer, web and tech classes in Toronto

Computer, app and tech classes in Toronto will help you learn everything you need to rule the world wide web. From free coding workshops to hardcore web development bootcamps, there are plenty of schools in the city for beginners to pick up some cutting-edge computer skills.

Here are my picks for the top places to take computer, web and tech classes in Toronto.

As the name suggests, it's ladies first (but guys are welcome too) at this non-profit run by women. This Queen West school is part of the Canada Learning Code program and has a makerspace with an open device lab, offering courses and one-day workshops that make learning HTML and Ruby a little less painful.

Camp Tech is the best bet for bloggers and small business owners who want to pick up web skills but don't need to go pro. Located in Chinatown, this school provides full-day and half-day courses on everything from Wordpress to Google Analytics, and offers certificate programs with multiple classes included.

This school (and its tuition) will have you feeling like you’re in a proper university. Located on Queen West, HackerYou requires an application and admission process, but thankfully no grades. This school’s main attraction is its full-time, nine-week web development bootcamp that teaches HTML5, CSS3, jQuery, and more.

Staying true to startup success stories, Bitmaker launched quickly, generated a ton of buzz, and was almost shut down by the government for not being an accredited training institution. Despite this, the King West school continues to offer nine-week bootcamps, 12-week programs and evening courses.

Entrepreneurs and working professionals can head to King West and enrol in this school’s 12-week, part-time evening courses on iOS and web development. Absolute beginners have access to free three-hour intro workshops, which are open to the public. There’s also a handy coffee shop built in the school for those sleepless nights.

As the saying goes: having fun isn’t hard when you’ve got a library card. With Digital Innovation Hubs located at six libraries across the city, intro classes on 3D design, Arduino, and photo editing are accessible to people of all ages. Leave your wallet at home but bring your library card because all these classes are free.

Created by developers for developers, Lighthouse courses are held at Devhub, a co-working space for developers located on King West. They offer iOS and web development bootcamps that last 10 weeks each, and other part-time courses like Javascript fundamentals that last six weeks.

It's not all about websites and apps. For people hoping to fill in some technical training gaps, the G. Raymond Chang School of Continuing Education offers formal computer science courses, IT classes and more. A visit to their DMZ will give you a close up look at what start-up life is really about.

If you prefer some good old institutional education, enrol for George Brown’s Web Development Certificate program, located at their King Street East campus. The program has a total of eight courses, and you’ll learn how to code and build apps the old-fashioned way. All you need is a USB stick.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are all the rage right now so head to York University’s campus where you'll find this innovation hub offering different courses on blockchain technology and Ethereum programming, which are probably as complicated and intense as they sound.