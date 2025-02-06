Sports & Play
Rob Williams, Offside
Posted 6 months ago
Report Inaccuracy
brandon ingram toronto raptors

Toronto Raptors get injury-plagued All-Star Brandon Ingram in trade

Sports & Play
Rob Williams, Offside
Posted 6 months ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The Toronto Raptors have completed a big trade on the eve of the NBA trade deadline.

The New Orleans Pelicans are sending Brandon Ingram to Toronto in exchange for Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, a first-round draft pick, and a second-round pick, according to numerous reports.

The first-rounder is reportedly the 2026 pick (top-four protected) Toronto acquired from Indiana for Pascal Siakam last year.

An NBA All-Star in 2020, Ingram has averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game with the Pelicans this season.

Drafted second overall by the LA Lakers in 2016, Ingram was traded to New Orleans in 2019 as part of the Anthony Davis deal. A 6-foot-8 forward, Ingram flourished with the Pelicans, averaging over 20 points per game in each since arriving in New Orleans.

This is a surprising move to make for a team like the Raptors that has struggled mightily this season with 16-35 record, given Ingram's contract status.

Ingram is a pending free agent, as the North Carolina native is in the last year of a contract paying him $36 million. The pressure's now on Masai Ujiri and the Raptors front office to sign Ingram to a contract extension, which is clearly the goal for the organization.

Brown and Olynyk were role players for the Raptors this season, combining for just one start between them. Brown, who is a pending free agent, is averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. 

Olynyk represented Canada at the 2024 Olympics and is averaging 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in the NBA this season. He's under contract for one more year, with a $13.4 million salary.

Wednesday's trade means the Raptors can now boast an intriguing starting lineup that features Ingram, Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Jakub Poeltl.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m.

Lead photo by

Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

National Bank Open champ shouts out love for loud Toronto tennis crowds

Toronto Blue Jays player is really into performing magic tricks

Tennis star says Toronto traffic is so bad he naps on the way to National Bank Open matches

Vince Carter recalls missed shot that almost changed Toronto Raptors history

Last member of Toronto Raptors' 2019 championship squad has left the team

Toronto Blue Jays player admits he got lost underground in PATH system

Here's why the rest of the NBA is mad at the Toronto Raptors right now

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays star just got booted by the New York Yankees