Toronto Raptors get injury-plagued All-Star Brandon Ingram in trade

The Toronto Raptors have completed a big trade on the eve of the NBA trade deadline.

The New Orleans Pelicans are sending Brandon Ingram to Toronto in exchange for Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, a first-round draft pick, and a second-round pick, according to numerous reports.

The first-rounder is reportedly the 2026 pick (top-four protected) Toronto acquired from Indiana for Pascal Siakam last year.

Ingram is eligible to sign a three-year/$144M extension with Toronto up until 6/30.



The Raptors have bird rights on Ingram and can exceed the cap this July to sign him.



They are a projected $50M below the tax this offseason. https://t.co/R5NDIE0moE — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 6, 2025

An NBA All-Star in 2020, Ingram has averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game with the Pelicans this season.

Drafted second overall by the LA Lakers in 2016, Ingram was traded to New Orleans in 2019 as part of the Anthony Davis deal. A 6-foot-8 forward, Ingram flourished with the Pelicans, averaging over 20 points per game in each since arriving in New Orleans.

This is a surprising move to make for a team like the Raptors that has struggled mightily this season with 16-35 record, given Ingram's contract status.

Ingram is a pending free agent, as the North Carolina native is in the last year of a contract paying him $36 million. The pressure's now on Masai Ujiri and the Raptors front office to sign Ingram to a contract extension, which is clearly the goal for the organization.

IMO Ingram is not the right fit. Injury prone, average shooter, terrible defender and with a $36M contract. To get him tou would have to break the great atmosphere in the team trading THJ or the likes. But thatbis just my opinion — Planeta Pistons (@PlanetaPistons) February 6, 2025

Brown and Olynyk were role players for the Raptors this season, combining for just one start between them. Brown, who is a pending free agent, is averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Olynyk represented Canada at the 2024 Olympics and is averaging 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in the NBA this season. He's under contract for one more year, with a $13.4 million salary.

Throwback when Brandon Ingram said Toronto is one of the best cities in the NBA pic.twitter.com/GWCWgBSLqD — gotsebon (@gotsebon) February 6, 2025

Wednesday's trade means the Raptors can now boast an intriguing starting lineup that features Ingram, Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Jakub Poeltl.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m.