Toronto Maple Leafs fan tosses jersey on ice during disappointing loss

One Toronto Maple Leafs fan left Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night a bit lighter than when they entered it.

In the waning moments of the Leafs' 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues last night, Leafs Nation's Nick Alberga captured a fan who decided to throw a blue-and-white sweater onto the ice following the visitors' fifth goal.

"You are going to go through tough times like this throughout the year. You have to find a way to dig out of it and get the guys better. We all have to be better, myself included. We all have to be better," Leafs coach Craig Berube said postgame of the team's back-to-back losses.

Someone just a threw a jersey on the ice. 😳 pic.twitter.com/62ukzg9nzZ — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) October 25, 2024



While jersey tosses were commonplace among Leafs fans during the 2015-16 campaign where the team finished last place in the NHL, it has been a few years since a sweater struck the Scotiabank Arena ice.

It is funny how fickle hockey fans can be when things aren't going their way at any given moment.

Just four days ago, Toronto put up a dominant 5-2 win on home ice over a longtime rival in the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Leafs haven't blown the doors off anyone yet with a 4-4-0 record, but they're hardly looking like they've found themselves headed for a lost season, either.

As far as jersey tosses go, to each their own, but it doesn't quite feel the same protesting a team with eight straight playoff appearances, postseason performances aside.

We can only wonder if there's a sense of regret the next morning, or if that person remains just as ticked off as they were last night.

In any case, the Leafs will be on the road for their next two contests in Boston and Winnipeg, before returning home to host the Seattle Kraken next Thursday on Halloween night.

We couldn't imagine anything much scarier than a five-game losing streak in October, so for the Leafs' sake, here's to seeing if they'll turn it around before the end of the month.