fletchers fields

Indispensable Ontario sports stadium closing after 58 years

An Ontario sports stadium is gearing up to mark the final chapter in its extraordinary 58-year history.

Fletcher's Fields, located in northern Markham, is a 20-acre sports facility home to six international-sized rugby pitches and a 3,000-seat stadium. 

The stadium has hosted hundreds of thousands of rugby matches since being established in 1966, including Canada test matches against Argentina, England, Ireland, Japan, USA, and Wales, as well as countless annual Ontario championships.

The sports facility is named after the late Denis Fletcher, a rugby enthusiast who helped grow the game in Ontario. 

The rugby stadium is set to host its final game in September and is shutting down mostly due to economic reasons. Despite its cost growing in recent years, the facility hasn't seen a major renovation in at least 30 years. 

The needs of the clubs who play at the stadium — namely the Aurora Barbarians, Markham Irish, Toronto Nomads, Toronto Saracens, and Toronto Scottish — have also shifted, with traffic making it increasingly more difficult for the Toronto-based clubs to justify the long drive to Markham. 

The facility was sold to the city of Markham for $21.5 million, and the stadium will officially be handed over to the city at the end of October.

The rugby clubs that once called Fletcher's Fields home will all be moving closer to their bases as a result.

Lead photo by

Fletcher's Fields
