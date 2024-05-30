New Ontario mini golf course features moving dinosaur animatronics

Modern times are rough, but you can now escape to an era where the air was even less breathable and giant ferocious predators roamed the planet to partake in a relaxing game of mini golf.

A new dinosaur-themed mini golf course opened in Brampton this month, where you can putt among giant animatronic reptilian beasts.

The new Jurassic Putt at Chinguacousy Park welcomed its first visitors in mid-May, and will roar into its inaugural season with a grand opening celebration on Friday, May 31, 2024 at 2 p.m., to be attended by Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, other city officials and the broader local community.

Attendees at Friday's grand opening will have the chance to take the course out for a test spin, or just watch Brampton's mayor enter into a potentially embarrassing situation when he tries his hand at putting in front of assembled media.

Offering 18 holes of mini golf with life-size dinosaur animatronics and other interactive elements, the new attraction is the kind of delightfully cheesy fun that proved a hallmark of many '90s and '00s road trips.

These animatronics aren't going to blow you away like a world-class attraction, but that's really half the fun of these excessively-themed mini golf courses.

Jurassic Putt launched on May 17 with limited hours, open on Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and will roll out a new schedule next month. From June 30, the new attraction will operate daily for the same hours until September 2.

You can check out Jurassic Putt at 9050 Bramalea Road in Brampton. Just watch out for world-ending meteors.