rogers centre upgrades

Here's what the latest Rogers Centre upgrades look like

The Toronto Blue Jays revealed the latest phase in the team's $300 million renovation of the Rogers Centre on Thursday, giving media a glimpse inside of the stadium in advance of the Jays' home opener on April 8.

The latest phase of the renovations included an overhaul of the stadium's 100 level. Over the off-season, seats were ripped out — only to be left abandoned in a scrapyard to the chagrin of fans — the foul areas were reduced by approximately 9,000 square feet, and new reconfigured seating was installed for the lower bowl.

Jays fans may not have gotten the huge off-season acquisition they expected, but at least they have cup holders now.

Check out the Rogers Centre's reconfigured lower bowl and cool features in this photo gallery.

Fareen Karim
