Here's when the amusement park on the Toronto Islands is opening for the summer

The Centreville Amusement Park on Toronto's Centre Island will officially open for the summer season next month as the city and its island attractions gear up for their busiest time of year.

According to the online calendar, the park will open its gates for the first time this year on Saturday, May 4, operating from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will continue to run these hours on weekends only until closer to the end of the month, when it will stay open for an extra two hours (until 7 p.m.) on Saturday, May 18, Sunday, May 19, and Monday, May 20, for the Victoria Day long weekend.

The following weekend, May 25-26, Centreville will be open for business from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. before it finally expands to seven-day-a-week fun in June, and ramps up even further with longer hours through July and August.

The iconic theme park, which has been around since 1967, boasts more than 30 rides ranging from spinning tea cups and a classic carousel to bumper boats and a wet-and-wild log ride.

There are also 14 food outlets with carnival fare to fuel up for the rest of your day exploring the islands, whether you're going to beach it up at Hanlan's Point, take in some history at the Gibraltar Point Lighthouse, pet some animals at Far Enough Farm, or simply enjoy the expansive green space and its one-of-a-kind skyline views.

The City of Toronto is also on its spring ferry schedule as of April 12, with boats travelling to and from all three docks — Centre Island, Hanlan's Point and Ward's Island — multiple times daily from early morning to close to midnight.