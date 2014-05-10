10 fun things to do on the Toronto Islands this summer

The Toronto Islands are filled with exciting things to keep you busy all summer long. Hop on the ferry or a water taxi to embark on an epic adventure on this dreamy archipelago for a day of sports, food, relaxation, and lounging on the beach.

Here's a round-up of things to do on the Toronto Islands this year.

Visit the Gibraltar Point Lighthouse

Take a trip to Halan's Point to view this historic structure. One of Toronto's oldest buildings, this stone tower (possibly haunted) was built in 1808 (definitely haunted), and is actually the oldest lighthouse sitting on the Great Lakes. Check it out if you love a good ghost story.

Get lost in a maze

There's no better escape from life than losing your bearings in a labyrinth of evergreens. Cross the Avenue of the Island bridge on Centre Island to access the William Meany Maze, which might not look like much from the outside, but is actually quite dizzying on the inside.

Take a swan ride

Make some memories in this quintessential pedal boat, just a stone's throw from the Centreville theme park. All you need to do is grab a partner and get those thighs working to make a little circle around the pond.

Grab some comfort food

Get your hands dirty with some smoked beef back ribs from Toronto Island BBQ & Beer Co, which doesn't seem to have transformed into a brewery just yet. They have an amazing patio with one of the best views of the Toronto skyline. They also have a Mac n' Cheese burger: the king of summertime indulgences.

Pet some animals

Visit the Centre Island staple Far Enough Farm for more than 40 different species of animals. It's located just east of Centreville Theme Park and has been around for more than 50 years. Don't pass this opportunity to show the mini pot belly pigs some love.

Hit up Electric Island

This annual music festival will transform the usually-quiet islands into a techno and EDM hub for yet another year. There's four more shows left, meaining a few more opportunities to don your favourite glowsticks and dance to some beats.

Rent a bike

Toronto Island Bicycle Rentals has a colourful fleet of single and tandem bikes, as well as quadricycles for larger groups. Prices vary but they allow you to roll around the Islands at your own leisure. Just be sure to bring some ID and your leg muscles.

Play frisbee golf

No money or reservations are needed for this super relaxing Island activity. Just bring a frisbee, some friends and a flick of the wrist for a relaxing game on Ward's. Find the metal posts that kind of look like mini-carousels on poles and throw your way through the 18-hole course.

Learn how to SUP

If you've never done Stand Up Paddleboarding before, book a class with the Toronto Island SUP. It's extra special here because of the view you get while balancing around on the lake. It also hosts nighttime SUP adventures, yoga on the boards, and eco-tours.

Get naked at Hanlan’s Point

This Island spot is one of the country's only clothing optional beaches. The view (of the city and the people who visit the beach) is unbeatable, and the water is swimmable and refreshing.