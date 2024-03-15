Younger brother of Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett has passed away

Some very tragic news in the basketball world has taken place, as Nathan Barrett, the younger brother of Toronto Raptors' RJ, has passed away.

Nathan also grew up playing basketball, and was given a heartfelt tribute from a former coach, Chris Stewart, who he played for as a member of the Mississauga Monarchs.

"On March 12, my extended Monarch's family lost another member, Nathan Barrett," Stewart wrote on Instagram. "It's hard to believe this is the second time this has happened to my family and basketball community. Nathan was only with us for a short time in Grade 7 before he moved to Florida, but whenever he was back in Mississauga, the boys connected."

"I saw Nathan last summer, all grown up, a big smile and he was excited telling me how he was starting school to become a pilot. I always tell my former players if you were on my team even one season, you will always be my family and don't forget it."

The Raptors later confirmed the news in a joint statement with Canada Basketball. RJ and Nathan's father, Rowan, is the general manager of the Canadian men's national team.

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the loss of our beloved son and brother, Nathan Tyler Barrett, who passed away on Tuesday, March 12, surrounded by his family, church and friends," the joint statement read.

"While our family is devastated by this great loss, we will continue to cherish the memories and time spent together. Nathan was a God-fearing young man of strong character. He was thoughtful, kind, loving, compassionate, creative, admirable, and driven."

"During this difficult time, our family would like to ask for privacy but greatly appreciates the outpouring of love, support and prayers that we have been receiving. Though his time with us was brief, he will live forever in our hearts.”

Statement below from the Barrett family.



RJ is presently away from the Raptors, pic.twitter.com/I6oal4TNNB — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) March 14, 2024

The Raptors announced prior to last night's game versus the Detroit Pistons that Barrett wasn’t available due to personal reasons.