Son of Toronto Blue Jays' Erik Swanson hits the ballpark in 'pimped-out' wheelchair

Toby Swanson, the son of Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Erik Swanson, is continuing to make positive strides in his recovery.

The four-year-old was struck by a vehicle in late February, and needed to be airlifted to a local hospital. Thankfully, he is quickly healing up and was even able to return home with his family last week.

With Toby being home, he is now able to get back to the ballpark to watch his dad and the Blue Jays, who are currently in spring training.

Yesterday, Swanson’s wife, Madison, shared some pictures of her family at the ballpark, one of which featured a smiling Toby in his new wheelchair.

"Something about this year's first spring game was a little more emotional than the rest. A little over two weeks ago our world was forever changed. A parent's worst nightmare," Madison wrote.

"Through this horrific experience, I did learn a few things. My little boy, my sweet sweet boy, is the strongest human I know. He showed us how resilient, persistent, strong, courageous and brave he could be all at once."

“I only wish to be at his [calibre] someday. I also learned that there [are] many wonderfully GOOD people in this world, despite what you may think… From bystanders that came to my aid, to his first responders who came to visit Toby in the hospital, to nurses who continued to visit Toby once he moved floors, to his amazing doctors, to thousands and thousands of people who thought of Toby and prayed for this miraculous recovery."

"We truly believe the thoughts and prayers are what saved his life. We can't begin to express how grateful we feel for the love we have felt the last three weeks."

She continued on in the heartfelt post: "Toby's recovery will be a continuing process that will take some time but we get to hug both our little ones every night. I feel forever changed... [and] you will now get to see Toby wheeling around baseball games in his new pimped-out wheelchair."

Toby's recovery is undoubtedly one of the best stories in the sports world right now. As Madison mentioned, he still has ways to go in his recovery, but seeing the big strides he has already made in such a short time is truly incredible.