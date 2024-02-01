Ontario to pay a staggering $100 million to host FIFA World Cup in Toronto

The public has been wondering how much hosting games for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will cost the cash-strapped City of Toronto — and it appears that the province is stepping in to relieve some of the financial burden with a whopping $100 million towards the expected $300 million price tag.

A letter leaked by Global News Thursday revealed that the Province is on board to cover up to $97 million of the costs to prep its biggest metropolis for the 5 to 10 of the tournament's 106 games that will be held at BMO Field.

This support will come only from the Ford leadership if the Government of Canada agrees to put forward just as much, plus any additional funding needed for national concerns, such as safety and security.

Money ($100 million) for games (FIFA World Cup) at same time asking municipalities to audit #childcare programs for savings. Wrong priority #DougFord! #onpoli https://t.co/XUMZAupnKT — Alex Cullen (@Alex_S_Cullen) February 1, 2024

While soccer fans may be eagerly anticipating the monumental event, it seems most residents are pretty outraged that taxpayers will be on the hook for so much while it feels like key government services are falling apart left and right, and that the quality of life in Ontario is deteriorating.

As one person quipped in reaction to the news on X, "we may need to parent the government 'you can have Olympics/World Cup bids after you finish your hospitals and schools."

Some netizens tagged Premier Doug Ford in particular, with one asking him how he can possibly devote so many millions to the matches when hospitals in Ontario are "taking out loans to keep the lights on."

we. need. healthcare. and. housing. not a fucking soccer game. — Kate (@kate_bron) February 1, 2024

Indeed, yet another hospital in the province just temporarily closed its emergency department this week, advising anyone requiring immediate assistance to call 911.

Meanwhile, residents are struggling to access basic medical care, with 2.3 million people provincewide now without a family doctor, a number that is slated to double by the time FIFA rolls around.

Toronto alone currently needs more than 300 family doctors to meet demand, the Ontario Medical Association pointed out in a plea on Monday, adding that "we need to act now so people in Ontario can get care when they need it."

Then there are the other countless pressing issues: desperately needed housing, more support for our most vulnerable, and all-around better, more attainable goods, services and more amid an affordability crisis of epic proportions.

100 million could go to homelessness and drug addiction etc instead of wasting money on FIFA. — H W (@HW81538206) February 1, 2024

While many are calling the move to spend so much on FIFA a "vanity stunt" that shows that our leaders do not have their priorities straight, Ford and his team have specified that the $97 million will only be used for more permanent things, like infrastructure upgrades, that will benefit the people of the city for years to come.

The premier has also asked the City to "limit public investment to the greatest extent possible"

Mayor Olivia Chow and City Hall, which have been trying to slash costs and increase revenue through things like a substantial forthcoming property tax hike, are expected to be on the hook for another $100 million in costs associated with the World Cup.