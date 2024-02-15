Ontario hockey fan filmed in embarrassing moment goes viral around the world

In the age of social media, filming strangers and their embarrassing moments has almost turned into an international hobby, with a new victim seemingly going viral almost every day.

A video circulating on social media shows an Ottawa Senators fan rapping along to Eminem's Academy Award-winning song, "Lose Yourself," during a hockey game, unaware that someone is recording.

The clip picks up in the middle of the track, with the fan and his friends enthusiastically reciting the Detroit rapper's flows. After a few seconds, the fan notices that he's being filmed, and quickly sinks back into his seat in embarrassment.

The video has since gone viral around the world, with just one reposted version amassing over 16 million views, 120,000 likes, and over 1,600 comments — most of which are in defence of the fan.

"People can't even vibe anymore without these weirdos pulling out their phones," one person pointed out.

"I hate that you can't have fun without worrying someone else will try to post it and embarrass you," another comment reads, with others agreeing that social media has transformed into a constant opportunity to ridicule others.

"Honestly just own it because the people putting you down for having fun just love being lame," one user wrote, as other comments noted that hundreds of fans around the arena were probably singing along just as passionately.

"It's just a kid singing along to Em, who cares? Why record him? This is why I stay tf away from people, just too weird," another person said.

Despite the filmmaker's intention to embarrass the young man, the video resulted in the opposite effect, with hundreds of more comments encouraging the fan to continue singing along proudly wherever he goes.

"If my guy ever sees this — next time rap straight to the camera with a mic drop in the end, you're awesome bud," one comment reads. "Don't let the shame take that away from you."