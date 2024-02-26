Leafs fans crash Senators game with fake proposal prank

The Ottawa Senators may have gotten the win at home against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, but Leafs fans had people talking long after the final buzzer.

As captured in a TikTok video by user @613clipztdy, about halfway through the first period, the jumbotron cut to a young couple in the upper rows of the lower bowl.

The Canadian Tire Centre crowd cheered as a young man in a Senators jersey got down on one knee, unveiling a ring. But before his better half could say yes, another young man in a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey emerged, grabbing the girl and kissing her on the mouth.

Like the crowd, the Ottawa fan stood there in shock as the bizarre scene unfolded until the Senators' camera operator ultimately pulled away.

Kevin Lee, who was in attendance, commented on the moment in an X post, hypothesizing that it was a prank that the Senators organization was not in on.

"Some 'fans' just played the Sens I think…" he wrote. "Very strange and was quickly cut off to the next segment."

And in the days that followed, the general consensus seems to be the same, with many pointing out the poor acting skills of those involved.

If you're going to try and pull a prank, gotta be a better actor. — Ridley Rockstar Greig (@Girl07Sens) February 25, 2024

Another user chimed in, saying it was "cringe" to witness in real-time.

It also may not be a coincidence that the Leafs fan who foiled the "proposal" was wearing a Morgan Rielly jersey, perhaps alluding to the recent incident that saw the Toronto defender attack Senators forward Ridley Greig after he scored an empty-net goal.

While we may never get the full story behind the incident, it's safe to say the battle of Ontario is heating up.