Leafs fan gets fedora back after 'd*ckhead' steals it and throws it on the ice

An anonymous Toronto Maple Leafs fan appears to be doing okay after being the subject of a viral video taking place at Scotiabank Arena.

Last Thursday night during Toronto's 4-3 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Leafs star forward Auston Matthews came through with a trio of second-period goals that marked No. 43, 44, and 45 for him on the season.

Hundreds of Leafs fans tossed their hats on the ice as is custom for a hat trick, but at least one fan had their hat thrown on the ice unintentionally.

A video, which was originally posted on TikTok by @jerryjonespop before being deleted, circulated on X earlier this week of a fan sneaking up behind another to steal a fedora off their head.

Leafs fan tosses another Leafs fan’s hat on the ice 😳🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/O8gL5fQP3t — Pavel Bulldozer Lubanski (@pavellubanski) February 17, 2024

Clearly a little shaken up by the incident, the former fedora wearer called out the offending party in a clip that's received over 3.1 million views.

But according to a post from popular Leafs content creator Kurtis Stevenson, AKA "Kurtis from Alberta," the fedora and owner were happily reunited.

"Yes, I did get it back in about five minutes. The arena staff saw it happen and immediately went to get it. I've been a Leaf season ticket holder since the '80s and I'm well known for my fedoras at Scotiabank [Arena]. I have about 15 custom-made hats and I switch them up depending on the game," the fan wrote.

"That game against Philly, I was wearing my Dave Keon signed sweater (not jersey!) and so donned my custom '60s style brown fedora. I was mostly upset that the d*ckhead grabbed something that wasn't his. Everyone around him chastised him and he did not return at the end of the period."

In any case, there have been plenty of chances for Toronto fans to throw hats this year, with seven hat tricks — including five by Matthews — coming at Scotiabank Arena so far this season.