Sports & Play
Rob Williams
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
shohei ohtani

Rumoured Ohtani plane is most tracked flight in the world right now

Sports & Play
Rob Williams
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

There's a plane headed to Toronto from Santa Ana, California, and baseball fans are wondering if it's Blue Jays-bound.

The private jet took off at 9:40 a.m. PT from John Wayne Airport, leading excited baseball fans to assume that Shohei Ohtani is on it.

It's now the most tracked flight in the world, with thousands keeping an eye on the plane via Flightradar24.com. Over 4,000 people were viewing the flight, with under an hour left until it's scheduled to land at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Expect that number to grow as we get close to the estimated 4:23 p.m. ET arrival.

Is Ohtani on the plane or is it someone else? We'll soon find out.

Ohtani is expected to make his decision today, and there's already a report out of Los Angeles that he has chosen the Blue Jays. That report has since been refuted by multiple baseball insiders.

The 29-year-old star from Japan can do it all. Ohtani is the type of player rarely seen in Major League Baseball, given he’s both a star hitter and a great pitcher.

The reigning AL MVP will sign a record-breaking contract, with estimates as high as $600 million.

Lead photo by

Flightradar24.com | Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Rumoured Ohtani plane is most tracked flight in the world right now

Shohei Ohtani 'en route to Toronto' as Blue Jays pursue megastar

Insiders shut down report of Ohtani signing with Blue Jays

Blue Jays fans think Ohtani is on a private jet heading to Toronto

Toronto might rename a sports stadium after Rob Ford

5 Toronto Maple Leafs castoffs are lighting up the NHL goal-scoring leaderboard

What MLB insiders are saying on Blue Jays' chances of landing Ohtani

Ex-MLB player lists ridiculous reasons for Ohtani to not play for Toronto Blue Jays