Sports & Play
Adam Laskaris
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
yusei kikuchi

Blue Jays' Kikuchi shuts down rumours of 'sushi party' in Toronto

Sports & Play
Adam Laskaris
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yusei Kikuchi found himself wrapped up in a bizarre rumour last Friday when the world was wondering where exactly Shohei Ohtani was.

With Kikuchi's wife, Rumi Fukatsu, posting on her Instagram that she was in Toronto, a local opera singer named Clarence Frazer posted on X that the Blue Jays pitcher had reserved an "entire upscale sushi restaurant near Rogers Centre" for 50+ people.

With Kikuchi and Ohtani being longtime friends, as both went to Hanamaki Higashi High School in Japan, the implication was that perhaps it was a celebration for baseball's most coveted free agent picking Toronto.

TSN Radio host and former Toronto Maple Leaf Carlo Colaiacovo later clarified that he shared the thought over the air as a joke, although Frazer's post was already well into the rumour mill by that point.

Seven days later, Kikuchi finally cleared the air via an Instagram story: there was never any sushi party lined up, if that wasn't already apparent.

"I wanted to make it clear that I did not have a sushi party last Friday. I can eat sushi for 50+ people, but I certainly never had a sushi party with 50+ people!" Kikuchi shared.

yusei kikuchi

The pitcher posted an Instagram story to clear up the rumour.

Ohtani, of course, ultimately did not end up signing in Toronto, instead opting for a $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani and the Dodgers will be in Toronto from April 26 to 28, however. So perhaps Kikuchi and him will be able to link up for some sushi then.

Lead photo by

Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Blue Jays release behind-the-scenes look at major Rogers Centre renovations

Blue Jays' Kikuchi shuts down rumours of 'sushi party' in Toronto

Leafs retake spot as NHL's most valuable team for first time in nine years

Former Toronto Raptors player shares story of a hilarious fan encounter

A free outdoor skating rink with live DJs and a light show is coming to Toronto

Several Toronto Blue Jays attended Alek Manoah's wedding this weekend

Museum features new exhibit on the sports histories of Toronto and it's totally free

Singer butchers 'O Canada' lyrics at Toronto Maple Leafs game