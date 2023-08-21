Connor McDavid spotted playing beer league hockey in Ontario

In most cases, seeing Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid skating at a hockey rink would not look out of place.



Given that it's, well, his job and he's the face of the NHL, McDavid has spent far more time in a hockey rink in his 26 years than most people will in their lifetimes.



But this past week, McDavid was spotted — in a No. 4 jersey instead of his typical No. 97 — playing in his hometown of Newmarket, Ontario in a beer league with his pals, as documented by TSN hosts Marissa Roberto and Julia Tocheri.

Playing in the league's championship game, McDavid's side actually ended up losing by a score of 9-4. Perhaps there was a friendly "don’t try too hard" conversation being had pregame, as we'd imagine a full throttle Connor probably could've scored 10 goals by himself if necessary.



McDavid had arguably his best season yet this past year, where he put up 64 goals, 89 assists in 82 games, where he won his third Hart Trophy as NHL MVP.



But despite his individual success, it appears McDavid is still striving for the Oilers to advance further in the postseason than their second-round exit this past year against the Vegas Golden Knights.



"I don't know if you get over it, you just kind of learn from it and use it," McDavid said earlier this summer at the Zach Hyman Celebrity Classic golf tournament. "I think that's what we're obviously trying to do. It's great motivation for us all summer long. We know what it feels like to play against a team like that. Obviously, Colorado was elite. We felt like we were right there with Vegas, so those are good signs. But there's no moral victories in professional sports."