Two of Toronto's most popular gyms are about to open brand new second locations

Vancouver might take the crown for having the most fitness nuts in the country, but here in Toronto we like to get our pump on all the same, and we do it in style.

Already brimming with independent boutique fitness clubs, Toronto is about to welcome two more, with Sweat and Tonic and One Academy both poised to open new locations in the coming weeks.

For Sweat and Tonic, who currently operate out of a three-floor space at Yonge and Shuter, their upcoming expansion will add another spacious downtown facility to their portfolio.

Set to open this fall as one of the anchor tenants of the massive new mixed-use development, The Well, near Spadina and Front, the gym/wellness centre will enjoy a 25,000ft² footprint, allowing them to go all out on their facilities.

Separate studios will be available for HIIT training, and cycling, but it's the yoga studio that is really pushing the envelope.

The space is designed to offer a fully immersive audio-visual experience with heating, lighting, a projection screen and a sound system.

Sweat and Tonic also want you to recover as hard as you work out, which is why they have worked in a spa component as well, and a social hub with a cocktail bar and patio.

If this is what an active lifestyle is all about, maybe it's not so bad after all.

As for the One Academy, the Leslieville-based fitness community is taking their operation west, opening their next location in a snazzy reconfigured industrial building on the Queensway in Etobicoke.

Known for their signature 'HiFlux' training program, which consists of four-week phases, One Academy has built a dedicated following since opening in 2017.

But with the new location offering double the area of their current 10,000ft² Leslieville outpost, that following is about to expand in a big way

While the new facility isn't looking to reinvent the wheel in terms of offerings, the larger space will allow them to run bigger classes and expand their wellness program, which consists of chiropractic services, massage therapy and physio, and nutrition coaching.

Also targeting an official opening this fall, Toronto fitness buffs are primed and ready to hit bulking season with a few new destinations to try out.