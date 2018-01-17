The top 25 gyms in Toronto by neighbourhood

Toronto gyms keep growing in number. As more local upstarts and international chains realize there's room for a fitness experience beyond Goodlife or your local rec centre, we're continually presented with new options to motivate, sweat and inspire.

Here are my picks for the top gyms in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

Miles Nadal JCC has it all. You can workout in the regular gym, or join one of the 75 group fitness classes. Apart from regular workouts, you can also jump in the salt-water pool.

Bayview & Leaside

Pure Fitness is a 30,000 square foot facility where you can take in one of the cardio or Pilates classes, or head to the Wellness Centre for a massage or chiropractic therapy.

Bloorcourt

It’s the “judgement free” gym with a goal to keep fitness on the cheap, Planet Fitness gives you all the gym essentials you need to get sweaty with its signature purple and yellow colours. At the end of your workout, stop by the smoothie bar.

Bloor West Village

Built as an eco-conscious space, Generate Fitness has bikes and ellipticals that convert the energy from the machines into an off-grid power for the studio. They also offer yoga, pilates and barre.

Canary District

YMCA Cherry Street is a 82,000 square foot open concept facility that has everything you need. Two pools, a basketball court, running track, full-service gym and a daycare centre.

Castlefield Design District

From spinning to TRX training and yoga, The Uptown Powerstation has something for everyone which also extends to cycling and an epic kettlebell station.

Corktown

Lift Crossfit is a spacious Crossfit studio that is all about getting results. The knowledgeable trainers are dedicated to the fundamentals of Crossfit with movements that are designed for high intensity.

Danforth

Orangetheory Fitness focuses on getting you motivated by rewarding you with points the harder you go. They switch between three circuits: treadmill, HIIT and rowing.

Entertainment District

With its cult-like following, Barry’s Bootcamp offers an intense workout that switches between strength exercises on the floor to running on the treadmill. Go for the workout and stay for the facilities, luxurious change rooms and refreshing fuel bar.

Etobicoke

At Xtreme Couture, you’ll find a combination of martial arts classes mixed with boxing, wrestling and kickboxing. The 33,000-square foot studio incorporates a small yoga studio, weight section and industrial crossfit area.

Financial District

Membership doesn't run cheap but the Toronto Athletic Club has all the cardio machines you need with an added bonus of cycling, squash, pilates and boxing areas as well as aquafit classes.

Forest Hill Village

Track Fitness offers boxing, rowing, pilates and all sorts of group fitness classes in a light-filled space complete with weights, cardio equipments and a juice bar.

Harbourfront

Tribe Fitness offers three ways to get fit: yoga, cycling and running in a gender-neutral space. The classes run throughout the day, while a running group meets weekly.

Junction

From a basketball court to an indoor pool, LA Fitness has something for everyone. There’s a large spinning studio as well as group fitness classes like Pilates and yoga.

King West

Lagree is known as “Pilates on crack.” With its mega Pilates reformer, Studio Lagree will have you feeling the good type of sore long after the workout is done.

Liberty Village

The Goodlife location here has a great view of the city, friendly staff and the added bonus of staying open 24 hours a day.

Little Italy

Imported from Australia, F45 Training takes you through different exercise stations for a intense and fun 45-minute workout.

Leslieville

Work all your muscles in a 10,000-square foot training playground that has every type of fitness equipment you could possibly need. Think of One Academy as an adult jungle gym in a sweaty 50-minutes of intense guided workouts.

Mount Pleasant

One of the most luxurious Crossfit training centres, CrossFit Metric is a large single room that trains you in all the techniques of Crossfit whether you’re a beginner or advanced athlete.

Ossington

An essential spot on Ossington, Academy of Lions pushes you to the limits in a two-level facility built for Crossfit, weightlifting and HIIT exercises. The Academy has brought together a community of fitness enthusiasts throughout the years.

Rosedale

The Rosedale Club is a massive gym with lavish marble change rooms, a steam room, and juice bar. At 18,000-square feet, the gym doesn’t feel crowded, and there’s ample room to work out, with a variety of cardio and weight machines available.

Roncesvalles Village

A space built for the community, Bloor St. Boxing and Fitness is a multi-level fully-equipped fitness centre. The space includes all the gym amenities, and the second floor holds one big boxing ring.

University of Toronto

Goldring Centre for High Performance is a spacious facility that includes a state of the art fitness studio for strength and conditioning, as well as basketball and volleyball courts.

Yonge & College

What’s more motivating than exercising inside an iconic landmark? Mattamy Athletic Centre, the athletic centre located in the transformed Maple Leaf Gardens, features a multi-purpose court, ice skating rink, and a high-performance gym.

Yonge & Eglinton

Ferris360 is a boutique-style gym that offers a combination of cardio, strength, power and core classes.

Yonge & Wellesley

If you have a fitness goal, but want to stay on a budget, Hone Fitness is the right place for you. It’s a convenient gym with all the cardio and weight necessities, but for a low cost without all the fuss of regular gyms.

Yorkville

Equinox is a luxurious gym offering fitness options like Pilates and yoga along with one of a kind Pursuit spinning classes. Or simply lounge around the weight machines with your eucalyptus-infused towel.