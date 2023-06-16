Toronto Maple Leafs want to sign Auston Matthews to long-term deal according to report

Auston Matthews may have one year left on his contract, but it looks like the Toronto Maple Leafs are set on signing an extension with him sooner than later.



On the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, hosts Jeff Marek and NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman discussed the likelihood of the American-born superstar staying in Toronto.



Friedman, who believes that Matthews will sign a long-term deal in the near future, pointed to the fact that the 25-year-old recently had dinner with new Leafs GM Brad Treliving near his home in Arizona.



"Brad Treliving did go to Arizona last week and he met with Auston Matthews," said Friedman, adding that "the last time [Treliving] had a dinner with a player was with [Jonathan] Huberdeau in Montreal."



Friedman says the meeting is a very positive sign for those hoping for a contract extension in the coming weeks.



"I have been convinced he's signing. Now I'm even more convinced he's signing," Friedman said. "The thing I'm hearing right now (…) An extension is the most likely thing here."



The five-year deal that Matthews signed in February of 2019 made him the highest-paid player in the team's history. It features an $11,634,000 average annual salary. Meanwhile, team captain John Tavares' contract is not far behind, with the 32-year-old making an AAV of $11 million.



"I really do enjoy playing here… it's a true honour," Matthews told reporters at the end-of-season media availability in May. "My intention is to be here. I think I've reciprocated that before how much I enjoy playing here and what it means to me and the organization, my teammates and how much, you know, I just enjoy being here."



Matthews has signed two contracts worth a total value of $69,520,000 since being drafted in 2016. Over seven NHL seasons, he has a total of 542 points in 481 games.