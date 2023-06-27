Toronto Maple Leafs announce Sheldon Keefe is returning as head coach

Sheldon Keefe is returning as head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs.



As per a press availability on Tuesday ahead of tomorrow's NHL Draft, Toronto general manager Brad Treliving confirmed that Keefe will be returning next season behind the Leafs' bench.

Toronto GM Brad Treliving confirms Sheldon Keefe will be back as coach. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 27, 2023

Keefe has put up a record of 166-71-30 in his four seasons as head coach but won just one playoff series in that timeframe. Most recently, he led Toronto to their first-round playoff win over the Tampa Bay Lightning this season, before the team fell in five games to eventual Stanley Cup finalist Florida Panthers.



"I look at Sheldon, and I told him I am not coming in with any preconceived notions. It is out of the GM handbook: When a new GM comes in, he has to bring his own guy, right? It is sort of like saying, 'I have to trade a guy for the sake of trading a guy.' If it is not making your team better… [what's the point?]," Treliving said in an interview with TSN 1050's OverDrive show earlier this month.



Keefe had an extensive history with former Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas, with the pair previously having worked together with both the OHL's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and the AHL's Toronto Marlies.



According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Leafs and Keefe were discussing a contract extension earlier this month.



"I think we're in a situation where they won't go [into next year] with him in his last year. I think there will be an extension if he returns as coach of the Maple Leafs," Friedman said on the national broadcast of Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.