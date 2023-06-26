Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Toronto Blue Jays players were out enjoying the Nelly concert this weekend

A handful of Toronto Blue Jays players were out enjoying the "Hot in Herre" 2023 music festival this weekend at Downsview Park.

Jays star pitcher Kevin Gausman shared a since-deleted Instagram story on Saturday night, captured while headliner Nelly was on stage.

Gausman was joined by fellow Blue Jays players Whit Merrifield, Brandon Belt, and Erik Swanson at the show, and fans can't get enough of the adorable bromances forming in the Jays' clubhouse.

However, Belt would sit out the game on Sunday afternoon, leading at least one fan to suggest a connection between the boys' night out and Belt being benched the next day.

Blue Jays players were joined by spouses and partners at the music festival, well documented in a series of photos captured by Kevin Gausman's wife, Taylor.

According to an Instagram story captured on the night of the show, the music festival coincided with the birthday of Brandon Belt's wife of 13 years, Haylee. The couple certainly seemed to have a great time at the show based on social media posts.

Brandon Belt — the Jays' resident chicken tender connoisseur — will reconnect with his former team on Tuesday evening, when the Toronto Blue Jays host the San Francisco Giants at the Rogers Centre.

The first pitch is set for 7:07 p.m.

Lead photo by

Kevin Gausman/Taylor Gausman
