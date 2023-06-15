Sports & Play
Isabelle Docto
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
649 winner ontario

There's a new lottery winner in Ontario with massive $42 million prize

One Canadian woke up millions of dollars richer after winning the lottery on Thursday.

Whoever has the winning ticket for the June 14 Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw just won a jackpot worth a massive $42 million.

It was sold in Niagara Falls, so if you tried your luck and bought a ticket there, you could be cashing in this big win.

You could join the likes of these lottery winners who plan to go on a cruise and retire thanks to their windfalls.

And if you're unsure of what to do with the whopping $42 million, here's some advice from a financial advisor.

Lotto 6/49 players have a chance to win two multimillion-dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday for $3 per play.

The Classic Draw offers a fixed $5 million jackpot, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million.

If you aren't this lucky lottery winner, you'll have another chance at a prize.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is Saturday, June 17 with the Gold Ball Draw offering a $10 million jackpot and the Classic Draw offering a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw.

Players have until 10:30 p.m. to purchase tickets at OLG.ca or authorized OLG retailers.

Lead photo by

Atlantic Lottery
