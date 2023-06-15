There's a new lottery winner in Ontario with massive $42 million prize

One Canadian woke up millions of dollars richer after winning the lottery on Thursday.



Whoever has the winning ticket for the June 14 Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw just won a jackpot worth a massive $42 million.



It was sold in Niagara Falls, so if you tried your luck and bought a ticket there, you could be cashing in this big win.

Lotto 6/49 players have a chance to win two multimillion-dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday for $3 per play.



The Classic Draw offers a fixed $5 million jackpot, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million.



If you aren't this lucky lottery winner, you'll have another chance at a prize.



The next Lotto 6/49 draw is Saturday, June 17 with the Gold Ball Draw offering a $10 million jackpot and the Classic Draw offering a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw.



Players have until 10:30 p.m. to purchase tickets at OLG.ca or authorized OLG retailers.