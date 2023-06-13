Sports & Play
Posted 8 hours ago
hamilton ontario lotto winner

Ontario man has big plans for lottery prize money

Posted 8 hours ago
Lottery player John Hamilton and his wife might be headed for a Scandinavian cruise after he bagged a major prize in the May 19 Lotto Max draw.

The retired father of two is on cloud nine after his win. He plays every draw.

Hamilton went to a store to check the lottery ticket he'd bought at a Pioneer Snack Express location in Hamilton, Ontario. During the process, the ticket validation machine shut down.

"I didn't understand why," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre. "I was trying to help the cashier!"

It's probably because the machine was overwhelmed by the news, too — Hamilton had won $232,634.80!

The 72-year-old rushed home to tell his family what had just happened.

"They were excited for me, but they kept pretty quiet about it," he said.

The massive prize brings with it some grand travel plans.

"I'd like to take a cruise with my wife – maybe to Iceland or Scandinavia," Hamilton shared. But the couple won't reap the benefits of this windfall alone. The winning retiree plans on helping his kids travel, too.

"It feels really nice to have this added comfort," Hamilton concluded.

