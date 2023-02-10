Drake just bet $1 million on the Super Bowl and people are already calling out his curse

Drake is certainly no stranger to placing risky sports bets, and his most recent wagers come just in time for the highly-anticipated Super Bowl LVII this Sunday.

Drizzy wagered nearly $1 million on the big game ($965K specifically) and he could walk away with a cool $4.5 million if all of his predictions are correct.

It looks the "Her Loss" rapper is wholeheartedly siding with the Kansas City Chiefs, wagering $700,000 on their victory against the Philadelphia Eagles, even though the latter team is favoured to win by 1.5 points.

"My psychotic bets for Sunday are in @stake," Champagne Papi wrote on Instagram with screenshots of his seven bets. "Please do not analyze the logic behind these bets there is none."

Drake also bet $50K on quarterback Patrick Mahomes scoring the first Chiefs touchdown, as well as a separate $50K bet that wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster would be the first to score for the team.

He placed one more $50K bet on the Chiefs winning both halves, and another $30K on the Chiefs winning each quarter.

The 36-year-old musician also bet $25K on the Chiefs' Travis Kelce winning the game's MVP, and another $60K that the MVP would go to a tight end (which has never happened before in Super Bowl history).

Drake has emerged victorious in the past, but given his varying track record, social media was subsequently flooded with people claiming his bets pretty much confirm that the Eagles will win the big game.

Drake basically confirmed that the eagles are winning — 808s & Youngboy (@RatioedBy808s) February 9, 2023

Many people seem to be believers of the "Drake curse," and ultimately accepted the fate of the game based on his predictions.

BOOM! and just like that the Kansas City Chiefs will NOT be winning the super bowl thanks to drake — Ben Dover (@BenDover4M3h) February 9, 2023

However, all hope is not lost yet, because Drake has actually managed to have a lucky betting relationship with the Chiefs in the past.

Just last month, the Canadian rapper pocketed a $2 million payout after placing a $1 million bet on their win against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.