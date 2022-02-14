Drake just got even richer with his outrageous high-roller Super Bowl bets

Drake made a splash in the run-up to Super Bowl LVI, dropping a staggering $1.6 million in wagers on the big game, and reminding us all how ridiculously wealthy the 36-year-old hip-hop megastar really is.

Well, he's now a bit wealthier thanks to a couple of his bets panning out in Sunday's nail-biter of a game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Drake bet $600,000 on the Los Angeles Rams to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals. He was successful there, the Rams coming out on top in a narrow 23-20 victory.

He also threw down $500,000 in the hopes that Odell Beckham Jr. would catch a touchdown pass. Right again, Drizzy.

Though he won big on two of his bets, the Certified Lover Boy star didn't go three for three: Odell Beckham Jr. logged 52 receiving yards versus Drake's bet of 62.5, the 10.5-yard shortfall costing the rapper $500,000.

Odell Beckham Jr. just caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl, and Drake won $850,000 because of it.



What a time to be alive.pic.twitter.com/RLt1AWuyKK — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 13, 2022

Still, while his two $500,000 bets cancelled each other out, the rapper raked in a hefty payout of $540,630.76 on the big game.

It's a far cry from the $1,440,244.16 he could have earned if all three bets went his way, but a whole lot more than the $150K USD bonus earned by Rams players for actually winning the game.

The Super Bowl is among the most sought-after events to score tickets to but, obviously, Drake got to witness it in person, taking in the game in a Nike sweatsuit, phone in hand and drink nearby.

IM SITTING NEXT TO DRAKE AT THE SUPER BOWL pic.twitter.com/4bDfZZVeoV — Wost🧬 (@mosthiphop) February 14, 2022

Drake was clearly excited for the big game, even dusting off his Twitter account, which seems to be mostly used for retweets. This was somehow the first actual Drizzy tweet since Sept. 2021.

He may not have walked away with as much as he'd hoped, but Drake still won more than eight times the average annual Canadian salary of $65,773.18, and he did it attending a sporting event most people can only ever dream of witnessing in person.