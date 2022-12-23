Sports & Play
victor mete

Toronto Maple Leafs player speaks out about tragic shooting in Vaughan

The grandfather of Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman, Victor Mete, was among the five people killed in a senseless mass shooting at a condominium building in Vaughan on Sunday.

On Tuesday, York Regional Police released the names of the victims killed in the shooting, including Vittorio Panza, 79, who was Mete's grandfather.

Mete was born in Woodbridge, and just recently signed a one-year contract with the Leafs in July.

On Thursday evening, Mete tweeted a heartfelt statement in response to the tragic shooting that took the life of his grandfather.

“On behalf of my entire family, I would like to say thank you to everyone for their condolences, prayers, and support during this terrible time," he wrote. "Thank you to all of the first responders for your brave response on Sunday and to YRP for your continued support. RIP Nonno."

The Maple Leafs said in a statement that they were "shocked and saddened by the tragic shooting" and extended their condolences to Mete, the families and friends of those affected, and to the local community.

The team also held a moment of silence in memory of the victims before a game against the Tampa Lightning on Tuesday.

Rita Camilleri, 57, Russell Manock, 75, Helen "Lorraine" Manock, 71, and Naveed Dada, 59, were the four other victims killed as a result of the Sunday shooting at Bellaria Residences.

The suspect, 73-year-old Francesco Villi, was killed after an encounter with an officer in the building.

