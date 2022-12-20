York Regional Police release names of victims in tragic Vaughan mass shooting

York Regional Police (YRP) have released the names of those killed in the shocking mass shooting at a condominium building that stunned Vaughan and the surrounding Greater Toronto Area, and made headlines around the world.

YRP shared the names of the five victims killed by 73-year-old Francesco Villi in a reported door-to-door shooting targeting members of his condominium board, while withholding the name of a sixth victim who remains hospitalized.

In a brief statement, the force acknowledged "the five deceased victims of the tragedy in Vaughan have been identified and their next of kin have been notified."

"The victims are Rita Camilleri, 57, Vittorio Panza, 79, Russell Manock, 75, Helen Manock, 71 and Naveed Dada, 59. A sixth victim, a 66-year-old woman, remains in hospital with serious injuries."

The mass shooting — which ended in a confrontation with police where Villi was killed — on the evening of December 18 has sent shockwaves around the region.

Police responded to an active shooter incident in a condominium building located on Jane Street, north of Rutherford Road, after Villi allegedly went door-to-door seeking out condo board members and neighbours he had engaged in a legal dispute with over perceived inhospitable living conditions.

Villi was seeking $8.1 million in damages from six plaintiffs, who were identified in court documents as directors and officers of York Region Standard Condominium Corporation No. 1139.

Vaughan shooting suspect had been seeking $8.1 million from condo board members https://t.co/7pcD5N47HV #Vaughan #Shooting — blogTO (@blogTO) December 19, 2022

Among those named in the suit are three of the deceased, Rita Camilleri, Naveed Dada, and Russell Manock. The latter’s spouse, Helen Manock, was also killed in the shooting.

In the weeks and months leading up to his shooting spree, Villi had made several disturbing social media posts that indicate he may have been suffering from mental illness, including insisting that he was experiencing symptoms of scientifically-unproven electromagnetic hypersensitivity syndrome.

York Regional Police stated that the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate and is investigating the police interaction that left Villi dead, adding that the overall investigation into the shooting is "active and ongoing."