Sports & Play
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto Raptors star Fred VanVleet is working to get his Canadian citizenship

Honoury Canadian Fred VanVleet will one day soon be a certified citizen.

The 28-year-old point guard recently appeared on the Ball Don't Stop podcast and mentioned that he is working on getting his documents in order to become an official citizen of the Great White North.

"I'm definitely a Canadian, an honorary Canadian. I think I'm going to work on getting my passport, try and get some citizenship or something," he said.

VanVleet's daughter Sanaa was actually born in Toronto, giving the Illinois-born superstar even more motivation to get citizenship.

He actually mentions this during the podcast as he shows Toronto some love.

"My kids love it, my daughter is Canadian, she was born in Toronto. Toronto's been great, it's been great to me and my family. The country has embraced me," he says.

Of course, that love is reciprocated, with the city and now entire country totally head-over-heels for VanVleet, repping his jersey and cheering him on.

The athlete says he is super interested in exploring the rest of the country, having launched a mini docuseries back in November that profiled five Canadian restaurants including Toronto's Aunt Lucy's Burgers and Whitby's Signature Indian Cuisine.

More recently, Mr. 'Bet on Himself' launched a full, four-year scholarship for Black or Indigenous students in UofT's business program.

Whatever happens, VanVleet will always be Canadian in our hearts — with or without official documentation! 

Lead photo by

NBA Canada
