Toronto will soon allow dogs to swim in public pools

Pools are where we go to swim all summer in Toronto in order to cool down, but what about our furry friends?

At several pools around the city on the last day of outdoor pool season, dog-only swims let your four-legged friends get in on some of that splishing and splashing.

You don't even need a reservation: just show up with your dog and sign in for a couple hours of doggie pool fun. Make sure you bring proof of your dog's rabies vaccination.

Technically these days are for dogs only, so be prepared to pamper your pooch with a pool visit but don't bring a suit for yourself as you can't get in with them.

These pools will be having a dog-only swim on Sunday, September 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.:

Blantyre Park, 180 Fallingbrook Rd.

Greenwood Park, 150 Greenwood Ave.

Halbert Park, 24 Rockwood Dr.

High Park, 1873 Bloor St. W

Kiwanis Outdoor Pool, 375 Cedarvale Ave.

Lambton – Kingsway Outdoor Pool, 37 Marquis Ave.

Monarch Park, 115 Felstead Ave.

Rotary Outdoor Pool, 25 Eleventh St.

Stanley Park South, 700 Wellington St. W

Riverdale Park East will also have a dog-only swim on September 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

An adult over 18 has to accompany any dog and watch from the sidelines, and you can only bring two dogs max. Any other spectators just have to be over the age of 12.

If a dog needs assistance, you're required to remove them from the pool right away. Dogs displaying aggressive behaviour will be asked to leave.

The dog-only swim also spreads the love to other dogs, as you can bring donations of peanut butter, freeze-dried treats (liver, chicken, beef) and toys to give to the City of Toronto to distribute.

The only downside is the wet dog smell, and we'll all put up with that to see our pups frolicking in the water.