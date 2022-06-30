Toronto's biggest waterpark is now open every day of the week for the rest of summer

Summer is finally here, which means that the weather will be getting nice and warm and many of us will be trying to find ways to cool down to beat the heat.

That's why many will be thrilled to know that Toronto's biggest waterpark, Wet'n'Wild, is now open daily for the rest of the summer.

The waterpark offers both a fun relief from the hot and humid days ahead as well as an exhilarating adventure for all you thrill-seekers out there.

The park has 14 different water slides and attractions to choose from.

Some of the more intense rides include the Caribbean Chaos, an inflatable raft that shoots through tight curves and dips before dropping into a deep chute, and the Oh! Canada, a near-vertical chute that feels like a free-fall.

There are plenty of options for calmer rides as well, like the Bear Footin' Bay packed with sprayers, slides and a giant tipping bucket and the park's lazy river.

Tickets range from $49.95 for an all-day pass, with a season pass for only $54.95 for those who want to visit Wet'n'Wild all summer long.

The park will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. up until the first week of September.