Bianca Andreescu calls out TSN for not airing her Wimbledon match

Canadians wishing to watch Mississauga's very own Bianca Andreescu battle it out in her first round match at Wimbledon were left dissapointed yesterday.

Sports channel TSN informed its viewers that Andreescu's match would be "joined in progress" following the conclusion of one of two men's matches with Denis Shapovalov or Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The 22-year-old Canadian tennis star went on to call out TSN for not airing her Wimbledon match on any of their channels.

Andreescu took to Twitter and said, "sad to see Canadian fans tweeting about not being able to watch most of my first round match at Wimbledon."

Sad to see Canadian fans tweeting

about not being able to watch most of

my first round match at Wimbledon… on

TV or the app…. no problem for Denis or

Felix tho 🤔😕 @TSN_Sports @TSNTennis ?!? — Bianca (@Bandreescu_) June 28, 2022

She also took to her Instagram stories to air out her thoughts, asking "no problem for Denis or Felix tho?"

For many Canadian viewers, the only way to watch Andreescu in action was via TSN's website or app.

However, many people reported errors finding Andreescu's match on either platform.

Although TSN eventually went on to fix the error, many tennis fans were upset about the situation.

I have both the app and tsn website running and nothing!!! i have been waiting all day for bianca 😡😡😡 FIX THE STREAM!!! COVERAGE TONIGHT ISN'T GOOD ENOUGH 😡😡 — Tanya (@Tanya42705898) June 28, 2022

Others said after testing out multiple streaming links, they still couldn’t manage to find Andreescu’s.

I click this link and it takes me to 6 different streams and not one is Bianca?? This isn’t the first time something like this has happened pic.twitter.com/s4RjBmgG2S — PT (@vivhendy) June 28, 2022

TSN responded by saying that the entirety of the match wasn't shown due to "scheduling conflicts."

Hi, thanks for reaching out. Due to scheduling conflicts, some matches are shown partially or entirely on streaming services for TSN customers to access. You can find these streams on the TSN website or the TSN App. — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 28, 2022

Some suggested that with all five channels TSN has, they could've shown Andreescu's match.

LET EM KNOWWW!! Wasn't on TV at all, denis was on TSN1 and felix on TSN5, you would think with 5 channels they'd be able to show your match. — Jobun Singh (@TheJoebz26) June 28, 2022

Other fans said they missed up to 90 per cent of Andreescu's match as a result of the broadcasting mishap.

Thank you saying something Bianca. I was so upset. I missed 90% of your match and only caught the last few games. Like get it together TSN! — Ashley (@ashleytammyren) June 28, 2022

Andreescu emerged victorious in her first round match, in a 6-1, 6-3 win over Emina Bektas.

The Canadian tennis star advances to the second round, where she will next face 17th seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.