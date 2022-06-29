Sports & Play
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 51 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
bianca andreescu wimbledon tsn

Bianca Andreescu calls out TSN for not airing her Wimbledon match

Sports & Play
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 51 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Canadians wishing to watch Mississauga's very own Bianca Andreescu battle it out in her first round match at Wimbledon were left dissapointed yesterday.

Sports channel TSN informed its viewers that Andreescu's match would be "joined in progress" following the conclusion of one of two men's matches with Denis Shapovalov or Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The 22-year-old Canadian tennis star went on to call out TSN for not airing her Wimbledon match on any of their channels.

Andreescu took to Twitter and said, "sad to see Canadian fans tweeting about not being able to watch most of my first round match at Wimbledon."

She also took to her Instagram stories to air out her thoughts, asking "no problem for Denis or Felix tho?"

Bianca Andreescu Instagram story

For many Canadian viewers, the only way to watch Andreescu in action was via TSN's website or app.

However, many people reported errors finding Andreescu's match on either platform.

Although TSN eventually went on to fix the error, many tennis fans were upset about the situation.

Others said after testing out multiple streaming links, they still couldn’t manage to find Andreescu’s.

TSN responded by saying that the entirety of the match wasn't shown due to "scheduling conflicts."

Some suggested that with all five channels TSN has, they could've shown Andreescu's match.

Other fans said they missed up to 90 per cent of Andreescu's match as a result of the broadcasting mishap.

Andreescu emerged victorious in her first round match, in a 6-1, 6-3 win over Emina Bektas.

The Canadian tennis star advances to the second round, where she will next face 17th seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

Lead photo by

@biancaandreescu_
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Bianca Andreescu calls out TSN for not airing her Wimbledon match

Hanlan's Point is the Toronto Island's famous nude beach

This hiking trail near Toronto comes with 99 steps

Torrance Barrens preserve is the ultimate sky-watching spot near Toronto

People in Ontario completely fed up with a certain type of advertising taking over

Toronto dog competed in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and people are loving it

Toronto just ranked among the worst stadiums in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Toronto is getting Canada's first shop and park for fingerboarding