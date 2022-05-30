Toronto rooftop pool with sky-high views of Lake Ontario now open for the summer

A popular rooftop pool in downtown Toronto has reopened just in time for patio season, and the views are mesmerizing.

The Radisson Blu Toronto Downtown just announced the reopening of their Lakeview Pool Lounge this past weekend.

You can take in picturesque views of the CN Tower and lake from the fifth-floor poolside patio.

Access to the hidden oasis comes with a fee, and no walk-ins are permitted. You must reserve their poolside chairs online in advance.

Day passes run for $40 a person Monday to Thursday, and $45 from Friday to Sunday.

The patio is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Once you're in, chairs on the pool deck are first come, first serve.

The lounge offers a selection of beer, ciders and cocktails to sip on while you soak in the rooftop rays.

There's also a poolside eats menu, which includes treats such as fruit bowls, sushi cones and poke bowls.